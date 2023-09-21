FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 759.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.28% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,162,000,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 652,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL opened at $1.21 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $492.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.69.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

