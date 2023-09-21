Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,188 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

