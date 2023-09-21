Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.21

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 105379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

