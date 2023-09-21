Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.82

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 353631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

