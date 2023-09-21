Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $480.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.27), with a volume of 12553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.11).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
