Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $480.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.27), with a volume of 12553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £655.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,351.35, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 532.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 659.48.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

