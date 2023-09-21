Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

PDEC opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $664.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

