Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 846,612 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Intel worth $101,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

