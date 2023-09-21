Investors Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

