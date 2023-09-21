Investors Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

