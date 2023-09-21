iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

EWL opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

