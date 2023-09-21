iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

