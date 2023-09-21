J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.68 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.