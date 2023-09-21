JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.48

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 1326023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. JD.com’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $2,890,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $12,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.