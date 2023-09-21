JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.80

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.18), with a volume of 1320508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.18).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.07. The firm has a market cap of £635.40 million, a PE ratio of 643.33 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

