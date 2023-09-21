JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.70

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 89033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BOCOM International cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in JOYY by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

