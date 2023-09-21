Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

