Lee M. Tillman Sells 159,722 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

MRO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

