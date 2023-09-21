Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 68.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,035,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,567,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RITM opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

