Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.81% of Livent worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Livent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after acquiring an additional 247,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

