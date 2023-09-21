Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.05

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 24864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Loews alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Loews

Loews Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 2.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Loews by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.