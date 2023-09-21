Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

California Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

