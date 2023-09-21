Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,960 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.82 and its 200-day moving average is $343.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

