Macy’s (NYSE:M) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.67

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1060661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,778 shares of company stock worth $710,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

