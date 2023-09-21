Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 251.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after buying an additional 114,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $101.93 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

