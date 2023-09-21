MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 85.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $123.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

