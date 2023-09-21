Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MU opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

