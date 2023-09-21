Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is DNB Asset Management AS’s Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 9.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,575,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $320.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

