Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.66

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 17729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

