Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.92

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 1897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $960.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 57.57%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

