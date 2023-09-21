NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.37

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 225991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
