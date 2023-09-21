NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.37

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 225991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

About NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

