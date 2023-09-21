Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Nikola worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 120,223 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $605,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,754,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 674,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 146.64% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

