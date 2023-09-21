Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.45

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 315784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 264.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
