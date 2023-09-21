Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.45

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 315784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NMR

Nomura Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 264.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.