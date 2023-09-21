Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

