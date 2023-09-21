Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,264,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,770,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,886,000 after buying an additional 627,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:EHC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

