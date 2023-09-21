Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $46.56 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

