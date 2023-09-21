Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Extreme Networks worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,549,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 382,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.