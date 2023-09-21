Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Insider Activity

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $348,503. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.