Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

