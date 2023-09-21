Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,448 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.79. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

