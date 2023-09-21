Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 19,790 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $945,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

