Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 24,107 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 100.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

