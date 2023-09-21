Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $6.17 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,597,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 271,876 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

