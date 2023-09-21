Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

