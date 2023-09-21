OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 72468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.24%.

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

