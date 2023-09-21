Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.03

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 326647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.