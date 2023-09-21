Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,627 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 964,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 751,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 523,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $10,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.