Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 13.6%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 358,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 205,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

