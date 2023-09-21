Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,539.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,721 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

