Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 8,510 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,337,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $7,677,933.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,539.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,337,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $7,677,933.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,539.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,545,644 shares of company stock worth $26,800,852. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

