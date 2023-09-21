Remo Canessa Sells 18,693 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 21st, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00.
  • On Monday, August 7th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,810,625.00.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

