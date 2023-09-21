Remo Canessa Sells 18,693 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 21st, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,810,625.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

