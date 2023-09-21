Remo Canessa Sells 18,693 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,810,625.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00.
Zscaler Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.